Goldfingers of Saraland stopped by Studio 10 to show off not just their fresh chicken tenders, but also a wide variety of other delicious choices. If you're trying to eat healthier in the new year, Goldfingers offers several grilled chicken options, including wraps and salads.
The Half Salad comes with two juicy tenders, fried or grilled, carrots and cheese. The Super Salad comes with three juicy tenders, fried or grilled, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, cheese, cucumbers. The Wrap comes with two juicy tenders either fried or grilled, lettuce, carrots, cheese, tomatoes and dressing.
Goldfingers also offers their classic chicken tenders, nuggets and wings with your choice of sauce. They have a wide variety of side items, including crinkle cut fries, sweet potato fries, delicious corn nuggets and more.
Log onto their Facebook page for a chance to win free lunch for a year! To enter, you need to "like" their page, share the contest post and tag four friends in the comments.
