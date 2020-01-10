It's a healthy snack to start your new year off right! Dietitian April from Rouses Markets shares this crunchy, creamy fruit salad.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 green apples, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 ½ cups grapes, green or red, sliced
- 3 Tablespoons Chosen Foods Avocado Mayonnaise
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2/3 cup Sola Granola, Vanilla Almond flavor
STEPS:
1. In a medium mixing bowl, add green apples, celery, and grapes. Gently toss to mix together.
2. Add avocado mayo to mixture. Using a rubber spatula, mix well to coat all pieces with mayo.
3. Serve over a bet of lettuce or plain on its own. Top with 2 Tablespoons Sola Granola.
