Chef Nino shares this pasta recipe that's super easy, using fresh green onion sausage from Rouses Markets.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Fresh Green Onion Sausage
- 1 white onion, chopped finely
- One 12-ounce jar roasted bell peppers
- One 12-ounce can Rouses Artichoke Hearts
- Two 28-ounce jars Rouses Tomato Sauce
- ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 pound Luigi Vitelli pasta of choice, cooked and drained
STEPS:
1. Remove sausage from casing. Sauté in a medium skillet with onion until browned, about 10 minutes.
2. Place drained peppers and artichoke hearts into skillet with the sausage and onions.
3. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomato sauce and bring to a boil.
4. Add basil, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Stir. Let simmer for 1 hour on low.
5. Serve over the cooked pasta.
