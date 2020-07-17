We're firing up the grill on Studio 10! Fox10 News Baldwin County Reporter Hal Scheurich, a.k.a. Hustlin' Hal, broke in our new gas grill outside the Fox10 Studios. Hal made delicious marinated pork loin, bacon-wrapped pineapple, and fresh corn grilled in the husk.
INGREDIENTS:
- Whole center cut pork loin (cut to desired thickness) or precut center cut pork chops
- Whole pineapple cut into 2” chunks
- Thick-sliced bacon
- Marinade:
- 30 oz. soy sauce (2 bottles)
- 30 oz. pineapple juice
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp corn starch
- 1 tbsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp caramel pepper
- 1 tsp ground ginger
STEPS:
Slice bacon and wrap around pineapple chunks and secure with toothpicks. Whisk all marinade ingredients until well blended. Pour marinade over pork steaks and pineapple chunks and soak 20-30 minutes. Keep some in reserve for basting. Grill steaks on medium-high heat until you get a good seer (about 2-3 minutes per side). Move to cooler part of grill and cook on medium heat for about another 5 minutes per side. Steaks should reach internal temperature of 145 degrees to provide a medium temp steak. Pineapple and bacon chunks should cook on medium-high until bacon begins to crisp. Turn during cooking to cook evenly. Baste steaks and pineapple-bacon chunks with reserve marinade while cooking.
