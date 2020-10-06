The folks from Sugar Kettle Cafe joined us on Studio10 with a delicious recipe for Grilled Honey Gingered Pork Tenderloin!
Grilled Honey Gingered Pork Tenderloin Yields: 6 servings
2 (3/4 lb) Pork Tenderloin ¼ Cup Honey ¼ Cup Soy Sauce 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar 1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger Root 1 Tbsp Minced Garlic 1 Tbsp Ketchup ¼ tsp Onion Powder ¼ tsp Ground Red Pepper ¼ tsp Ground Cinnamon
Place Tenderloins in a 1 gallon Ziploc bag. Combine all remaining ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Pour over the tenderloins. Seal bag, removing any access air. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or preferably overnight.
Remove tenderloins from marinade. Reserve the marinade. Grill the tenderloins over medium-hot grill about It’s important for the grill to be hot to sear the honey to the outside of the tenderloin. Baste often if desired. Remove from grill at 140 degrees and let rest for 10 minutes. Tempurature should come up to 145 degrees. (Note: pork will be pink, if you prefer a more well done product remove at 155 degrees before resting.
Put remainder of marinade in a pot on the stove and reduce until it thickens to make a glaze for the top. (Optional)
To serve: Thinly slice and arrange on a platter. Drizzle the glaze over the top.
Sugar Kettle Cafe
1015 Daphne Ave
Daphne, AL 36526
251-626-5657
