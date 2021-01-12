Perfect for entertaining these spicy bacon chicken drumsticks are grilled then served with Tony Chachere’s Ranch Salad Dressing.
Ingredients:
14 chicken drumsticks
1 lb sliced bacon (room temperature)
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning
1 cup dark brown sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat grill to 375 degrees.
- Mix chili powder and Tony Chachere’s
- Seasoning and place in a shallow bowl. Place brown sugar in another bowl.
- Roll drumsticks in seasoning mix. Place on a pan.
- Take 1 slice of bacon and wrap around each drumstick. Place on a greased baking pan with sides. Roll legs in brown sugar.
- Place on grill for 10 minutes. Turn and for 10 minutes. Place on top rack on indirect heat. Cover and cook for 40 minutes. Take off grill.
Or, bake for 50 minutes on 425 in oven.
If you want a free Tony Chacere’s cookbook , call 888-8-CREOLE (888-827-3653).
For more great recipes, visit them online!
