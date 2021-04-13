Chef Chris Lambert with the Admiral Hotel stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious dish: grilled rosemary garlic shrimp with polenta cake, toasted goat cheese, and topped with roasted red pepper sauce. He's also getting us ready for a big food and wine pairing at the Admiral!
Grilled Rosemary Garlic Shrimp
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
STEPS:
*Combine all ingredients together let marinate for 30 minutes. Next place shrimp on a hot grill over indirect heat. Cook
until just done and firm to the touch. Transfer cooked shrimp to a tray.
Polenta
INGREDIENTS:
- (1 part polenta to 4 parts water)
- 1 cup polenta
- 4 cups water
- 2 tablespoons salt
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- 4 tablespoons butter
- Black pepper to taste
STEPS:
Bring water to a boil add salt then slowly stream in the polenta whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Cook for 15 minutes
stirring often. After 15 minutes turn on low heat and continue stirring with a wooden spoon for 20 more minutes. Next
take the polenta off the heat and stir in the Parmesan, butter and black pepper. To make the polenta cake transfer the warm
polenta to a baking tray lightly sprayed with non-stick Pam. Spread the polenta evenly over the tray cover with plastic wrap
and refrigerate over night. Then cut the chilled polenta into rounds or squares and warm in the oven. Set aside after warmed for assembly.
Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 red bell peppers
- 1 cup olive oil
- 4 cloves roasted garlic
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon black pepper & salt
STEPS:
Rub 1 teaspoon of the olive oil on the red pepper place on grill to char. Once charred place peppers in a bowl then cover
with plastic wrap for 45 minutes. Next peel off the charred skin from the peppers add to a blender with the rest of the
ingredients. Blend until smooth.
ASSEMBLY:
Place the cut out polenta on a serving plate add goat cheese to the top then toast in 400 oven for 10 minutes. Next add the
grilled shrimp on top finish with a roasted red pepper sauce.
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
- Amuse-bouche Food & Wine Pairing
- Thursday, April 15, 2021; 6:00pm
- The Admiral Hotel, 251 Government Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
- Tickets: Click here
Here's a sneak peek at the menu:
Amuse-bouche
\ ə-ˈmyüz-ˈbüsh , ˈä-ˌmüz-ˈbüsh , -ˌmᵫz- \plural amuse-bouches also amuses-bouches\ ə-ˈmyüz-büsh , -ˈbü-shəz , ˈä-ˌmüz-ˈbüsh , -ˈbü-shəz , -ˌmᵫz- \
A small complimentary appetizer offered at some restaurants
French, literally, (it) entertains (the) mouth
Amuse
Mushroom, Fennel, Roasted Red Pepper Tart, Romesco, Fried Capers ~ Sparkling Rose
First Plate
Charred Tomato Gazpacho, Avocado Relish, Aleppo Pepper Papitatas ~ Verdejo
Second Plate
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes, Olive Oil, Lemon Thyme, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic Aioli ~ Bordeaux
Third Plate
Harissa Roasted Cauliflower, Lime Creama, Dried Lime Peel ~ Chardonnay
Fourth Plate
Bacon Wrapped Chorizo Stuffed Dates, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Blistered Manchego ~ Pinot noir
Fifth Plate
Garlic-Rosemary Grilled Shrimp, Polenta Cake, Toasted Goat Cheese ~ Viognier
Sixth Plate
Feta Stuffed Lamb Meat Balls, Tomato Jam, Pine Nuts ~ Languedoc
Seventh Plate
Salmon Croquettes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Red Curry Hollandaise ~ Rose
Final Plate
Marcona Almonds, Spanish Blue & Manchego Cheese, Admiral Honey & Quince Jam ~ Cabernet Sauvignon
