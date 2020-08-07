Panini Pete joins us outside the studio to make some delicious food on the grill! Skewers of fresh Gulf shrimp with garlic butter are served with broccoli, cauliflower and sweet potato medallions grilled to perfection.
Check out all of Panini Pete's Gulf Coast restaurants...along with the new Mob Town Proper barbershop:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.