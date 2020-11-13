An appetizer board created for the holidays is a great way to start an event. Using Tony Chachere’s products is a must for the ultimate flavorful meats. Pair your spread with lots of serving utensils for safe entertaining.
Grilled Pork Loin
WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
- 1 pack (2 to a pack) pork tenderloins
- 1 cup Tony Chachere’s 30 Minute Pork Marinade
- Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning
- Meat thermometer
STEPS:
Trim silver membrane off of pork tenderloins. Place roasts in a zip lock bag with marinade. Marinate for 30 minutes. Take out and place on paper towels. Let sit for 1 minute. Season with Tony Chachere’s Seasoning.
Light grill on medium heat. Sear all sides of pork tenderloin then close grill top. Cook until internal temperature is 145 degrees. Do not overcook. Let pork rest. Slice thin for charcuterie board, sliders or thicker for an entrée.
Cranberry Relish
WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
- 1 bag fresh cranberries
- 2 whole oranges, deseeded and cut into wedges
- 1 cup sugar
- 1-2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning
STEPS:
Place cranberries, oranges and sugar in a food processor. Process until chopped fine. Store in refrigerator for 24 hours before serving.
OTHER ITEMS FOR CHARCUTERIE BOARD:
- Crackers of different shapes
- Cheeses of your choice (4 different flavors)
- Stuffed Olives
- Grapes
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Dried Fruit (if desired)
- Honey in small serving bowl w spoon
- Dijon Mustard
- Cranberry Relish
- Spiced Pecans
- Smoked Almonds
- Salami
- Dried Fruit if you have for decorations
Create board by placing bowls of condiments (honey, mustard, etc…), fruits, crackers, rolled up meats, cheeses until board is nice and full.
