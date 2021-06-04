Pitmaster Steve Siege stops by Studio 10 to grill some delicious ribs and give us some tips for grilling at home!
Opened in June 2020, this waterfront, casual dining BBQ joint brings authentic Southern barbecue to the Pensacola Beach, Florida, community. Sitting along the Santa Rosa Sound, the open-air, beachfront dining experience features a family friendly atmosphere, beautiful water views and a variety of entertainment to go with a genuine smokehouse menu created by award-winning pitmaster Steve Seige. Using a 4,300-pound smoker that can handle up to 700 pounds of meat at a time, Seige oversees Water Pig BBQ's low-and-slow-smoked style of barbecue, turning out classic Southern BBQ favorites such as brisket, pulled pork, chicken and house-made sausage. The restaurant is owned and operated by Innisfree Hotels (Northwest Florida's largest owner of beachfront hotel properties) and was developed in collaboration with Atlanta-based Concentrics Restaurants, the world-class designer of unique dining experiences. Water Pig BBQ is located at 5 Via De Luna Drive, Suite K, Pensacola Beach FL 32561.
Right on the heels of grabbing the #1 spot on TripAdvisor's list of 3,200+ Florida Panhandle restaurants, Water Pig BBQ has handily won the hearts -- and taste buds -- of USA Today's national audience. Readers from New York to Napa named Water Pig BBQ the #4 Best New Restaurant in America. The Readers' Choice Award from USA Today and 10Best.com comes roughly six months after the restaurant's 2020 summer opening. Nominees are chosen by an elite panel of USA Today and 10Best.com editors, but only the readers decide where restaurants stand on the top-10 list.
Award-winning pitmaster Steve Seige (currently presiding at Water Pig BBQ in Pensacola Beach) has more than 10,000 hours of experience operating various BBQ smokers and knows what best when it comes to delicious BBQ. On Pensacola Beach, he now has a 4,300-pound smoker at his disposal. It can handle up to 700 pounds of meat at a time! What’s even better? Steve prides himself on collaborating with local farms to source his ingredients for his menu.
RESTAURANT INFO:
- WATER PIG BBQ
- 5 VIA DE LUNA
- PENSACOLA BEACH FL
- 32561
- PH. 850-565-4863
- www.waterpigbbq.com
