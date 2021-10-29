Shayla Barnes-Holloway from The Buttercreamery Sweets Boutique joins a special Halloween edition of Studio 10! She makes some fun Halloween treats, including a jack-o-lantern cake filled with candy, and cupcakes made with pound cake and buttercream frosting.
You can find out more about The Buttercreamery Sweets Boutique at buttercreamery.com.
Shayla Barnes-Holloway, who was born and raised in Washington County, recently relocated her award winning baking business to the Mobile area and has been featured on numerous cooking shows including Halloween Wars on Food Network, Cake Hunters on the Cooking Channel and Sugar Rush on Netflix (which she won).
For more information about Shayla and to see more of her work, including custom wedding cakes and special occasion sweets, log on to buttercreamery.com.
