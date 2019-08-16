Chef Nino with Rouses Markets is showing us this great shrimp dish with hatch chili peppers, Asian flavors and coconut milk.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp 21 count (peeled and cleaned)
- 8 hatch chili peppers diced to ¼ inch squares
- ½ yellow bell pepper diced
- ½ red bell pepper diced
- ½ medium red onion diced
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. cracked black pepper
- 13.5 oz can Rouses coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 6 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 limes juiced
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper
- 2 tsp. fresh cut garlic
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 lb. cooked jasmine rice
STEPS:
1. In a large skillet, melt butter on high for 1 minute.
2. Add shrimp and stir until done, about 5 minutes.
3. Add bell peppers, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper, and hatch chili peppers and cook on high for about 10 minutes or until desired consistency.
4. Add sesame oil, soy sauce, lime juice, salt and pepper and cook for another 5 minutes.
5. Add coconut milk and bring to a boil.
6. Remove from heat and serve over cooked rice.
7. Garnish with chopped cilantro.
