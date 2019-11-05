Homemade Instant Hot Chocolate Mix Using Sola Sweetener
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened Hershey’s cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups Sola sweetener
- 1 teaspoon Rouses salt
- 1 pinch Rouses cayenne pepper
Directions
- Place cocoa, sweetener, salt, and cayenne in a bowl. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Store in glass jars.
- Add 2 to 3 Tablespoons to 8 ounces of heated milk of choice.
