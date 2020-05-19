We're Cooped Up & Cooking with Chef Nino, presented by Rouses Markets. Today's recipe is a sweet and healthy treat.
Healthy Amazing Brownies
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 very ripe bananas
- 3 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 cup oat flour (or 1 cup oats, ground in a food processor or blender)
- ½ cup of dark chocolate crumbled
- 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds
- 2 tablespoons ground nuts (pecans, walnuts, or choice)
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 baking pan.
2. In a medium mixing bowl mix eggs. Add honey and vanilla. Stir well.
3. Add cocoa powder and baking powder, mix well.
4. Add ripe bananas and mash until creamy.
5. Add oat flour, chocolate pieces and nuts. Mix well.
6. Spread brownie mixture into prepared pan.
7. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
