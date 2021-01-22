Eating healthier in 2021 can be easier with FOY Superfoods! Joe visited their West Mobile location to see what they have to offer. Food at FOY is designed to be delicious and give you healthy energy.
Liz Garza, owner of FOY, explains that her restaurant can help you accomplish your New Year's Resolution of eating better! You can visit their locations in Downtown, Mobile and West Mobile today! They offer curbside pickup and a few grab and go options. For more information, visit them online!
Address: 119 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Address: 6345 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
