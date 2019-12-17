Start making plans to eat healthier in the new year with this great recipe from Rouses dietitian April Sins!
Servings: 6 (6 ounce portions)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 pound of 93% lean ground turkey meat
- 4 ounces Rouses tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon Paul Prudhomme Magic Creole Seasoning
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ½ can (8 ounces) refried beans
- ½ of 5 ounce bag of Black Bean Beanitos Chips
- 1 1.1 ounce bag of Quest Ranch Flavored Chips
- ½ can (8 ounces) unseasoned black beans, drained
- ½ fresh bell pepper, diced, preferably yellow for color
- ½ can (1.5 ounces) of Rouses sliced black olives
- 3 Tablespoons La Bonne Vie Goat Cheese crumbles
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- 1 Tablespoon light sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon Blue Top Jalapeno Lime flavor
- *If you desire less carbohydrates, use all Quest chips instead of Beanitos and reduce portions of beans.
STEPS:
1. In a pan over medium heat, cook ground turkey, tomato sauce, creole seasoning, chili powder, and cumin. Stirring occasionally along with smashing and separating the meat so it becomes crumbly, cook until well done. Turn off heat.
2. In a large platter type dish, spread refried beans on the bottom of the plate. Add Beanitos and Quest chips alternating colors.
3. Top the chips with meat, cheese, and remaining ingredients.
4. Enjoy! Happy New Year!
