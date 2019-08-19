In this segment, April, the Rouses dietitian, highlights healthy tailgating snack ideas.
- SkinnyPop Popcorn and Twin Peaks Protein Puffs — a low-calorie, high-fiber and high-protein crunchy snack! Perfect for watching the game!
- Create an apple nacho bar! Topping ideas include Smucker’s Natural Peanut Butter, Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips, crushed pretzels, crushed graham crackers and Greek yogurt.
- Birds Eye Buffalo Cauliflower with Opadipity Creamy Ranch Greek Yogurt Dip — a perfect alternative to buffalo wings! Cauliflower is packed with vitamin C and fiber.
- Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon wrapped Asparagus — Delicious gameday appetizer with bacon that’s lower in fat and sodium than regular bacon. And asparagus is rich in folate, Vitamin K and fiber.
Shopping List:
- 1 bag SkinnyPop Popcorn
- 1 container Twin Peaks Protein Puffs
- 6 green apples
- 1 bag of Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips
- 1 small jar of Smucker’s Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
- 2 bags of Birds Eye Buffalo Cauliflower
- 1 container of Opadipity Creamy Ranch Greek Yogurt Dip (or Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing)
- 1 package of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon
- 2 bunches of fresh asparagus
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- ¼ cup avocado dressing or balsamic vinaigrette (I use Hanley’s Avocado Dressing)
- ¾ of package Oscar Mayer Uncured Turkey Bacon
- You will also need:
- Large sheet pan
- Large mixing bowl
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400F. Wash asparagus, trim the tough thicker stalk ends as needed, and coat with dressing. Carefully wrap 3 asparagus per slice of bacon, winding the bacon around the asparagus and setting in sheet pan. Line up each wrapped asparagus bundle next to each other in one layer on the sheet pan. Makes about 10 bundles. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes on bottom rack.
Nutrition: (Per bundle of 3 asparagus with bacon) 62 calories, 4.3 g fat, 222mg sodium, 2.7 g carbs, 3.6g protein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.