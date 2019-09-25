Heather Brown's Apple Pie Cookies

Since it's officially fall, you can celebrate the season with these award-winning apple pie cookies topped with vanilla icing! Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares this autumn sweet treat on Studio 10.
INGREDIENTS:
- COOKIES:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- Pinch of nutmeg
- ¾ cup (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup apple pie filling, cut up apples
- ICING:
- 1 cup confectioners powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Cinnamon for sprinkling
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, beat butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add in egg and vanilla extract, scrapping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Add flour mixture, mixing until completely combined. Stir in apple pie filling until evenly distributed. (You can do this by hand or with the stand mixer.)
Using a large cookie scoop (about 1 heaping tablespoon of dough), drop rounded balls of dough onto prepared cookie sheet. Leaving space for spreading.
Bake cookies for 13-15 minutes, or until golden brown at edges. The cookies will not look fully cooked in the center, but they will finish cooking while cooling on cookie sheet.
For icing: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract until smooth. Drizzle on top of cooled cookies. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Let icing set for 10 minutes, or until firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.