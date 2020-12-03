Punta Clara Kitchen is the place to go for all of your holiday treats! Whether you need desserts for holiday gatherings or delicious gifts for friends and family, you can find something for any occasion.
Joe visited Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how they make their famous holiday treats, like sponge candy and divinity. Their fruitcakes are also very popular this time of year.
Punta Clara Kitchen can also ship its desserts and gifts. So give them a call soon to get your orders in on time.
- CONTACT: Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL
- (800) 437-7868
- www.puntaclara.com
- Find on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.