Situated within The Henderson in Destin, Florida, Primrose is the resort’s signature restaurant. With Executive Chef Gary Palm at the helm, Primrose offers an inspired menu of the freshest seafood, savory steaks and creative healthy fare. With an ever-changing Gulf-to-Table menu, the current dishes are inspired by Southern cuisine with a coastal twist that speak to the area’s tradition. Think elevated comfort food that you’re craving during these winter months.
We offer a unique, intimate Chef’s Table dining experience in the heart of our Primrose kitchen, orchestrated by Chef Gary Palm and his exceptional culinary team. Please visit https://www.hendersonbeachresort.com/dine/primrose more information.
Primrose is open to in-house guests and the public for breakfast and dinner with both indoor and patio dining.
Primrose is located at 200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin, Florida 32541. For more information, please visit hendersonbeachresort.com or call 855-845-4881.
Executive Chef Gary Palm: With more than 25 years of worldwide culinary experience, Chef Gary Palm serves as the Executive Chef at The Henderson. He joined the resort after working in France, Monte Carlo, India, Korea, Indonesia and China with international hotel brands. Palm had the honor of cooking for the Prime Minister of Vietnam and the President of Chile during the World Expo in Shanghai in 2010. He has a deep commitment to using fresh, local ingredients and combining them with international techniques and flair.
