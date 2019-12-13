Chef Nino from Rouses shares a delicious, flavorful and easy tenderloin recipe for the holidays or any time!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 whole bulb garlic, peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped extremely fine
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped extremely fine
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 boneless pork tenderloins
- 1/4 cup Rouses Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup white wine
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Crush garlic with rosemary, thyme, granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt and pepper, making a paste.
Pierce meat with a sharp knife in several places, and press the garlic paste into the openings.
Rub the meat with the remaining garlic mixture and olive oil. Put pork tenderloins in roasting pan and place in oven, turning and basting with pan liquids.
Cook until the pork is no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145 degrees.
Remove cooked tenderloins to a platter. Heat the wine in the pan and stir to loosen browned bits of meat on the bottom. Spoon pan juices over cooked tenderloins.
