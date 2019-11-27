Lucy from Greer's Markets shows us an easy side dish that's perfect for your holiday table!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2, 6 oz boxes Uncle Ben’s Long Grain & Wild Rice Original Recipe
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 3/4 cup water
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 15 oz mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Combine rice, seasoning packets, chicken broth, water and butter in a pot. Bring to a boil then reduce heat, cover and cook on medium low for 25 minutes, until liquid is absorbed.
Add mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, green onions, black pepper and kosher salt. Stir gently. Top with toasted pecans if using and serve immediately.
