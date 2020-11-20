The holidays are a time for food, fun and fellowship! Festive libations can be just the right addition to make your celebration extra merry and bright.
Jim Cox with Southern Napa in Daphne joined Studio 10 with great ideas for holiday food and wine pairings.
Visit Southern Napa for your hosting and holiday gift needs.
- Southern Napa
- 2304 Main St, Daphne, AL
- 251-375-2800
- Find on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.