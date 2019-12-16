With the new year coming up...many of us want to eat healthier, and this recipe from Rouses dietitian April Sins is perfect for keeping those resolutions! This granola can be eaten alone as a healthy snack or added to yogurt for a tasty parfait.

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups old fashioned oats

1/4 cup Swerve brown sugar

1/2 cup Thrive culinary algae oil

1/3 cup Rouses honey

2 tsp vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Optional add-ins:

Coconut

Dried mango

Dried pineapple

Banana chips

Lily’s chocolate chips

Raisins

Chopped nuts

Chia seeds

STEPS:

1. Mix rolled oats and brown sugar together.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, honey and vanilla.

3. Pour over dry mixture and stir to coat thoroughly. Add in chopped nuts, and desired seeds at this point.

4. Spread on a sprayed baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes.

5. Stir frequently (every 5 minutes) to ensure even baking. It should be golden brown when it is done.

6. Add dried fruit, coconut, or chocolate chips after it is finished baking.

7. Let it cool on the baking sheet and then break up any large pieces. Store in an airtight container.

8. Makes 5-6 cups. Can store for 3 weeks.

Serving size 1/2 cup