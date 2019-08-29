Rouses dietitian April Sins is showing you how to make this easy, healthy and tasty snack, using quality Rouses olive oil.
INGREDIENTS:
1 can Jack’s low sodium chickpeas or 12 oz canned chickpeas
½ fresh lemon, juiced
3 Tbsp Rouses olive oil
½ tsp minced garlic
3 Tbsp cold water
2 pinches salt
¼ tsp cumin
3 Tbsp tahini (optional)
Olive oil, paprika, and minced garlic to garnish
You will also need:
Food processor or blender
Rubber spatula
STEPS:
In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients. Mix until smooth. If the mixture consistency is too stiff, add 1 additional tablespoon of cold water as needed. Tahini is optional depending on the flavor profile that you like.
Nutrition: per 4 ounce portion: 146 calories, 8 grams total fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 10.5 grams carbs, 4.5 g fiber, 5 grams protein, 77 mg sodium
