April, the Rouses dietitian, shows you how to make an easy, healthy dressing that you can also use as a marinade.
Yield: a little over 1 cup
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup Rouses Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons finely grated Rouses Parmesan Cheese
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon Rouses Dried Parsley
- 2 teaspoons Rouses Onion Powder
- 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 teaspoon Rouses Dried Basil
- 1 teaspoon Rouses Dried Oregano
- 1 teaspoon Rouses Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Rouses Honey
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
STEPS:
Combine all of the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until the mixture is well-combined. Taste the dressing, and add more herbs or seasonings if desired.
Store the dressing, tightly capped, in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Shake well just before serving.
Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 2 Tablespoons
Calories 166, Total Fat 19g, Saturated Fat 2.7g, Sodium 85 mg, Carbs <1 g
