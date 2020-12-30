HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park joins Studio 10 to make their delicious Hot Chicken Sandwich.
HopHounds in Downtown Mobile, AL is the place to go for both dogs and their owners to enjoy fun times with friends. HopHounds is a membership-based club offering daily, monthly or annual membership plans. There is 8,000 square feet of fenced outdoor play area for dogs, with obstacles like ramps, tunnels and jumps. Owners can enjoy an outside viewing deck with large screen TVs and seating.
Inside, the bar features select beers, wines, bottled water and sodas. There's also a seating area and a game area for adults.
Food is provided by Sticks & Snacks, a mobile food trailer. They specialize in hamburgers, premium hot dogs and snacks.
- MORE INFO:
- HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
- 806 Monroe Street, Mobile, AL
- 251-447-2697
- hophoundsmobile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.