This easy dip recipe from Lucy with Greer's Markets is a definite crowd-pleaser at football parties or any type of gathering! Keep it mild, or make it spicier with hot sauce and jalapeños.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb Conecuh sausage, sliced in thin half moons
- 1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. green chilies or jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
- 2, 15.5 oz cans black eye peas, drained
- ½ cup roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped
- 8 oz sour cream
- 1 tsp. hot sauce (optional)
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
STEPS:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add Conecuh sausage and onion. Cook for 10 minutes, until nicely browned. Add garlic and chilies or jalapeños. Cook for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and drain if needed.
Pour drained black eye peas in a large bowl. Using a fork, mash peas up, but leave some peas whole. Add roasted red peppers, sour cream, hot sauce, salt and black pepper to smashed peas. Mix until combined.
Add conecuh and onion mixture, and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. Mix until combined.
Spray a baking dish with non stick cooking spray. Add dip and spread out evenly. Top with remaining 1 cup of cheddar cheese. Bake for 35 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with Fritos or tortilla chips.
