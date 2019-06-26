If you're looking for a healthier taco dinner you can make at home, our partners at "Better Homes & Gardens" are sharing a simple recipe to recreate a restaurant-style taco salad. Reporter Jillian Lopez shows you in this video.
RECIPE: Restaurant-Style Taco Salad
www.bhg.com/recipe/salads/taco-salad
Prep: 30 mins, Bake: 15 mins at 350°, Servings: 6, Yield: Makes 6 main-dish servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 purchased tortilla cups*
- 8 ounces lean ground beef or uncooked ground turkey
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 15 ounce can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 8 ounce jar taco sauce
- ¾ cup frozen whole kernel corn, thawed (optional)
- 6 cups shredded leaf or iceberg lettuce
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large green sweet pepper, chopped (1 cup)
- ½ cup thinly sliced green onions (4)
- 1 medium avocado, pitted, peeled, and chopped (1/2 cup)
- ¾ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (3 ounces)
- Dairy sour cream (optional)
STEPS:
•Step 1: Prepare tortilla cups, if necessary; set aside. In a medium saucepan cook ground beef and garlic until beef is brown. Drain off fat. Stir in kidney beans, taco sauce, and, if desired, corn. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, in a very large bowl combine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet pepper, and green onions. To serve, divide lettuce mixture among the Tortilla Cups. Top each serving with some of the meat mixture and avocado. Sprinkle with cheese. If desired, serve with sour cream. Makes 6 main-dish servings.
Note: *If tortilla cups are not available, prepare cups using flour tortillas. Lightly brush 1 side of six 9- or 10-inch flour tortillas with a small amount of water or slightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. Coat six small oven-safe bowls or six 16-ounce individual casseroles with nonstick cooking spray. Press tortillas, coated sides up, into prepared bowls or casseroles. Place a ball of foil in each tortilla cup. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until light brown. Remove the foil; let tortilla cups cool. Remove cups from the bowls. Serve cups immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 412 calories, (6 g saturated fat, 2 g polyunsaturated fat, 8 g monounsaturated fat), 35 mg cholesterol, 632 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 21g protein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.