Agape Juices is showing you two healthy and delicious juices with plenty of healing ingredients for your body!
IMMUNO-BOOSTER SMOOTHIE:
- 8oz nut milk (almond or coconut)
- Handful of spinach
- ½ banana
- ½ cup blueberries
- ½ cup strawberries
- ½ cup chia seeds
- To Make: Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth
TURMERIC TONIC:
- Ionized alkaline water (Kangen)
- Ginger and turmeric roots
- Lemon juice
- Cayenne pepper
- Stevia
- To Make: Mix and drink
