We're cooking with Stuart Reb Donald, from 'Sip & Chew with Mike and Stu' on FM Talk 1065.
3AM Pizza
- 1 ready made crust
- 1 1/4 cup Vittles Sauce (recipe follows)
- 1 or 2 Hall's Red Hot Sausages, sliced like coins
- 1 small onion, roasted or grilled
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Pickles to taste
- T-roys Swampshake to taste
Assemble in order and cook according to crust package directions. May be cooked on a very hot, lidded grill in about 7-10 minutes.
Vittles Sauce Recipe
- 1 cup mayo
- 2 TBL yellow mustard
- 1 tsp BBQ sauce
- 1 tsp horseradish
Whisk well and refrigerate at least one hour before using.
