Studio10's Joe Emer and his fam are trying to find tasty ways to eat more vegetables!
They recently bought an air fryer. Joe created his own recipe for easy-to-make Air-Fried Carrot Chips.
Click on the link to see this tasty snack or side dish!
Air-Fried Carrot Chips
-16oz bag of pre-cut Carrot Chips
-Garlic Salt (with parsley)
-Black Pepper
-Chef Nino's Adrenaline Seasoning
-Olive Oil
Dump chips in a bowl.
Coat with Olive Oil.
Sprinkle Garlic Salt, Pepper, and Chef Nino's Adrenaline seasoning to taste.
Place in Air Fryer on the Air Fry setting for 25 minutes at 400 degrees.
Depending on how much spice you use, may want to dip in ranch as a cooling sensation!
Enjoy!
