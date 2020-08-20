Alabama Restaurant Week , hosted by the Alabama Tourism Department, is August 14-23, 2020. This year's campaign encourages guests to support local restaurants during this time when they need it most.
Many restaurants at the Wharf in Orange Beach are offering takeout, dine-in (indoor or outdoor) and delivery options to make visitors feel safe while supporting local. And dining/ordering isn’t the only way to show some love — purchasing a gift card, liking and following their socials, leaving a review and buying merchandise are other ways to #supportlocal as well.
Mile Marker 158 Dockside, shared this video. They're making a delicious dish of beef tips in a mushroom & onion cream sauce.
Be sure to visit Mile Marker 158 Dockside at the Wharf in Orange Beach! They're open for lunch and dinner, 7 days a week.
