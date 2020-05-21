On Cooped Up & Cooking with Rouses' Chef Nino...a healthy dish that packed with flavor!
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups quinoa, cooked according to directions on package and set aside
1 pound large Louisiana shrimp, peeled and cleaned
2 tablespoons Rouses Novello unfiltered olive oil
1 tablespoon of your favorite Cajun seasoning
1/4 cup low sodium chicken broth
1/3 cup small diced bell pepper
1/3 cup small diced celery
1/3 cup small diced white onion
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 ripe avocado, cut in half, then in very thin slices
1 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes
1 tablespoon chopped parsley or cilantro
Sea salt and cracked black pepper
STEPS:
In a small saucepan add 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Sauté bell pepper, celery, onion and garlic until vegetables are just starting to brown. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet. Add shrimp and sauté with Cajun seasoning for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through.
Combine cooked quinoa and vegetable mixture until well blended.
Place portion of quinoa and vegetable mixture on each plate, and top with shrimp. Place avocado, tomatoes and cilantro or parsley on and around the shrimp and quinoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.