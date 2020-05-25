Fox10's own Lenise Ligon makes a vegan blueberry crumble, with some help from her daughter Phoenix!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups blueberries
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp corn starch
Topping:
- 1/2 cup almond meal
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup oats
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/3 cup coconut oil, softened
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 375F. Coat a 9-inch pie dish with cooking spray.
Combine blueberries, brown sugar, maple syrup and lemon juice in a large bowl and toss well. Add the corn starch and toss again, so it coats the blueberries. Set aside.
Prepare topping: combine all the ingredients, except the coconut oil, in a medium boll and mix well. Add the coconut oil and work it with your hands, until it’s blended.
Transfer blueberries to pie dish, sprinkle topping on top and place on the lower rack of the over — bake for 40 minutes.
