Here's an easy meal you can make at home from Rouses' Chef Nino!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- Ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
PROCEDURES:
1. Season chicken breasts with ground black pepper and garlic salt.
2. Heat olive oil in a medium skillet, and brown seasoned chicken breasts, along with the onion slices, for about 5 minutes on each side.
3. Pour tomatoes and balsamic vinegar over chicken, and season with basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme.
4. Simmer until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.
