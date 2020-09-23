There's a new option for brunch in Downtown Mobile! POST & O'Daly's just added brunch service on Sundays. Besides great food and cocktail specials, you can enjoy a day of activities at both spots, including cornhole tournaments, live music and more.
Watch the video to see one of POST's most popular brunch dishes. JT is making the Brunch Bowl, featuring tater tots, bacon, Conecuh sausage and scrambled eggs, all topped with white country gravy and salsa.
POST/O'Daly's invites you to come out every Sunday, starting at 11:00am, for brunch and all the fun activities that follow.
