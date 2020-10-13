Chef Nino from Rouses shows us this twist on the classic potato salad.
INGREDIENTS:
1 bag (28-ounces) small potatoes (your choice of potato type)
5 ounces Rouses Crab & Shrimp Boil
3 eggs
½ cup celery
½ cup chopped white onion
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
½ bunch green onions, finely chopped (green parts only)
STEPS:
1. In a medium-size pot, place potatoes in just enough water to cover. Add crab & shrimp boil, and bring to a boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes. Turn off heat and let potatoes soak in the seasoning for 5 minutes more. Drain potatoes and, when cooled, chop them into good-size chunks.
2. Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water and let cool, then peel them and remove cooked yokes and set aside. Dice egg whites and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, egg whites, celery and onion.
4. In a small bowl, combine mustard and cooked egg yolks, and mix until creamy. Add mayonnaise to mustard-egg mixture, and gently mix to combine. Add potatoes and gently mix. Add parsley and green onions, and gently mix. Refrigerate until potato salad is chilled before serving.
