Chef Nino from Rouses shares another easy dish that's packed with flavor! With andouille sausage, peppers, onion and potatoes, what's not to love?
INGREDIENTS:
3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
4 potatoes, peeled and chopped to ¼-inch dice
1 package of andouille sausage, very thinly sliced
1 red pepper, diced
1 green pepper, diced
1 red onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ bunch finely chopped green onions
2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
Salt and pepper, to taste
STEPS:
1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add sliced sausage to skillet and cook for a few minutes on each side, until heated through and browned. Remove sausage from skillet.
2. Add the chopped potatoes to the skillet and cook until done, about 7 to 10 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in another skillet and cook the peppers, onion and garlic together. Cook until tender, but still a little crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes.
3. Return sausage to the skillet with the potatoes, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir to mix ingredients. Add the peppers, onion and garlic to the skillet with the sausage and potatoes, and stir to combine. Garnish with green onions and parsley before serving.
