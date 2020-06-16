SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Downtown Mobile is showcasing their delicious chargrilled oysters on Studio 10!
SOCU is back open for dine-in customers, now serving lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out their new menu.
Chargrilled Oysters:
INGREDIENTS:
- Cheese Topping:
- 2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons Old Bay
- 1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped
- Garlic Finishing Butter:
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 1/2 cup hot sauce, such as the Louisiana brand
- 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped garlic
- 24 oysters, shucked on the half shell
STEPS:
For the cheese topping: Mix the Parmesan, old bay and parsley in a bowl and reserve for later use.
For the finishing butter: Place the butter, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire, chopped garlic, granulated garlic and 1/2 cup water into a small pot on the stove. Slowly melt and whisk ingredients until incorporated.
For the oysters: Preheat the grill until it is very hot, about 400 degrees F.
Top each oyster with a liberal amount of the cheese mixture. Carefully place the oysters on the grill and close. Cook until the cheese is melted and the oysters are starting to get some color, about 10 minutes.
Remove the oysters from the grill with tongs and place them onto a cookie sheet or a heat-proof surface.
Arrange 6 oysters per plate or leave on the large platter. Ladle some melted garlic butter over the oysters.
