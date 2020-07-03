It's a Fox10 Friday in the kitchen with Fox10 account exec. Dani Dials. These cheesy bacon wonton poppers are so good and so easy to make!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 12 oz. bacon, cooked & crumbled
- 3-4 chopped green onions
- 12 wonton wrappers (found in the produce section of grocery store
- Other variations:
- Replace the bacon with crumbled sausage or ham
- Add crumbled blue cheese
- Substitute flavored cream cheese for plain cream cheese
- Add chopped red peppers
- Add chopped jalapeños (for more spice, keep the seeds)
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray muffin pan with cooking spray.
Place one wonton wrapper in each muffin cup; bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove from oven and cool slightly.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and chopped green onion.
Spoon filling into wonton cups.
Return to oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes, until wontons are golden brown and cheese is melted.
