Safari Club Gulf Shores is cooking today on Studio 10! The restaurant is located at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, which is now open at its new location.
Safari Club offers an internationally-inspired menu, with everything from small plates and artisan wood fired pizzas to seafood and meat selections cooked on an open wood fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.