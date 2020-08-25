10 basil leaves, coarsely chopped, or 1 tablespoon dried basil
2 jars Rouses Pasta Sauce
Sea salt to taste
Cracked black pepper to taste
Cooked rice or pasta
STEPS:
1. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan over low heat; add garlic and sauté.
2. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to the pan and sauté for a few minutes (until the skin browns).
3. Once chicken is browned, turn the heat up to high and add the olives, rosemary, basil and pasta sauce. Season with salt. Allow the meat to cook all the way through, about 10 minutes on each side.
4. Cover the frying pan with a lid and let it cook for about 15-20 more minutes. It should still be tender and soft overall, and the meat should come off the bones easily. The internal temperature, as measured by a meat thermometer, should be at least 165°F.
