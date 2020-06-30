Chef Nino from Rouses shows us this versatile Italian dish made with chicken breasts pounded thin, then lightly breaded and sauteed in white wine. It cooks to perfection in less than 10 minutes.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons Rouses olive oil
- ½ cup dry white wine
STEPS:
1. Gently pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to a ¼-inch thickness. Set aside.
2. Place flour in a large bowl or deep dish and add salt, pepper and oregano, mixing well to combine the seasonings with the flour.
3. Dredge chicken breasts in the seasoned flour, coating evenly and tapping off any excess.
4. Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium heat, then add the olive oil.
5. Place chicken breasts in the heated butter-olive oil mixture and cook, turning once, until golden, about 3 minutes on each side.
6. Pour wine into the pan, and cook until most of the wine evaporates, about 2 minutes, or until internal temperature of chicken is at least 165°F.
7. Serve with side dishes of your choice.
