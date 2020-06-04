Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is showing us this quick, flavorful dish made with Creole tomatoes, sauteed shrimp, olive oil mayonnaise, basil, cilantro, green onion, shallots, olive oil and black olives.
In the Kitchen: Creole Tomato Shrimp Salad
- Allison Bradley
Allison Bradley
