Football season is here! Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares this recipe for a delicious and healthier take on Buffalo wings.
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
12 chicken wings (but works well with all chicken pieces)
2 cups all-purpose flour, or almond or coconut flour
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
1-gallon Ziploc plastic bag
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. Cut wings at joints. Be sure wings are thawed and dry them well with paper towels.
3. Combine flour, paprika, granulated garlic, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper (if using) in a gallon-size ziplock bag. Seal bag and shake to mix dry ingredients. Add wings to bag; seal bag again and shake until wings are completely covered with flour mixture.
4. Place coated wings in baking pan. Place in preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes.
5. Turn wings over and bake for 15 minutes more, or until crispy and brown.
NOTE: If using larger chicken pieces, make sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165°F.
