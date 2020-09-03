Here's something quick, easy & healthy to make for breakfast from Rouses' Chef Nino!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- ½ medium onion, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1½ cups chopped cooked vegetables or chopped cooked meat
- 6 beaten eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese to taste
PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat the oven broiler.
2. Heat oil in an ovenproof skillet. Add onion and sauté until tender. Stir in vegetables and/or meat.
3. Add beaten eggs, salt and pepper to the saucepan over medium to high heat, and stir to incorporate.
4. As eggs begin to set, run a spatula around edge of skillet, lifting the egg mixture to allow the uncooked portion to flow underneath.
5. Continue cooking and lifting edges until mixture is almost cooked, about 5 minutes.
6. Place ovenproof skillet under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, or just until top is lightly browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle with Parmesan or Romano cheese.
7. Gently loosen bottom of frittata from skillet, and slide it out onto serving plate. Cut into 4-6 wedges.
