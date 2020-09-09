Flank steak makes great fajitas! Chef Nino from Rouses shows you how with this easy and flavorful recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
1 flank steak
⅔ cup fresh lime juice
¼ cup tequila
¼ cup triple sec orange liqueur
¼ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup soy sauce
2 large cloves garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
PROCEDURES:
1. Combine all ingredients except flank steak, and mix well to create marinade.
2. Pour marinade over steak in shallow glass, plastic or other non-reactive container (a 1-gallon plastic Ziploc bag works well). Refrigerate overnight, or up to 24 hours.
3. Remove steak from marinade and grill over indirect heat for 15 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with remaining marinade.
4. When steak is done, remove it from grill and place on a platter. Let sit for 5-10 minutes, then cut across the grain into thin strips. Serve with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and all your favorite toppings.
