We're back at Rouses with Chef Nino! This Flora-Bama burger adds Gulf Coast flair with shrimp and Conecuh sausage.
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 pound Conecuh sausage, chopped extremely finely or minced in a food processor
½ pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana shrimp (cooked)
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon granulated onion
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
1 ½ cups Italian bread crumbs
2 tablespoons milk
1 small onion, grated
2 large eggs
4 tablespoons Rouses olive oil
8-10 hamburger buns
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit.
2. In a medium mixing bowl combine granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne (if using), and mix completely.
3. Add ground beef, sausage and shrimp, and mix thoroughly.
4. In another medium mixing bowl, add bread crumbs, milk and eggs, and mix thoroughly. Add this mixture to the bowl with the seasoning, meats and shrimp. Mix well, then divide mixture into 8-10 equal portions. Shape into patties.
5. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.
6. Transfer browned patties to a 9" x 12" baking dish, and place dish into the preheated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155° Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.