Chef Nino from Rouses shares this delicious healthy dish to get you out of the quarantine slump!
INGREDIENTS:
4 cups cooked quinoa
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
⅓ cup first cold pressed olive oil
4 vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped
¼ red onion, finely chopped
¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano
⅛ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
⅛ teaspoon cracked black pepper
⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
4 6-ounce pouches tuna in water, drained and broken into chunks
STEPS:
1. Cook quinoa, set aside.
2. Pour the vinegar into a large bowl and whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream. Stir in the tomatoes, red onion and olives. Add the quinoa and the parsley, basil and oregano, and toss. Add salt, pepper and crushed red pepper and mix well. Gently stir in the tuna. Serve with bread or crackers of your choice.
